China’s Li moves two shots clear midway through his second round By Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – China’s Li Haotong utilized a red-hot putter on his external 9 to get a two- shot lead midway through his second round at the PGA Championship on Friday while a multitude of prominent gamers in contention had yet to tee off.

Li made the very first of 4 front-nine birdies at the par-four very first hole and after that drained pipes a 22- footer at the second, a 16- footer at the 5th and a 12- foot birdie at the ninth to reach the turn at 4 under on the day and 7 under on the week at TPC Harding Park.

That left Li two shots clear of over night co-leaders Brendon Todd, who was even par after 3 holes, and Australian Jason Day, who was because of tee off at 1: 03 pm PT (2003 GMT).

Two- times protecting champ Brooks Koepka, who was a shot back of the over night co-leaders after the very first round, and 15- times significant champ Tiger Woods, who was a more two shots adrift, were likewise heading out in the afternoon wave.

Among some noteworthy names even more down the leaderboard who will attempt to make a second-round charge and position themselves for a weekend charge at the year’s very first significant are world top Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

McIlroy was at even par …