China’s hidden partner in suppressing the Muslim Uighurs – the US | Sean R Roberts | Opinion

Last week, President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act, the first US legislation to pay attention to the role of the US in protecting the rights of Uighurs along with other indigenous Muslims inside China. On the same day, former national security adviser John Bolton revealed in an excerpt from his book that Trump had allegedly told the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, perhaps as early as 2017 and again in 2019, that he agreed with his policy of placing Muslims in mass internment camps.

While contradictory messaging is not not used to the Trump administration, these specific mixed messages about Uighurs have an extended history which belies the role that the US has played in stoking the flames of Islamophobia in China.

The Uighurs, like the Tibetans, have long sought some kind of self-determination in their homeland. During the 1990s, the Chinese government frequently repressed both populations in the name of combating “separatism”, an excuse for attacking minorities that was perhaps not palatable to the international community at the time. The 9/11 attacks and the advent of the global “war on terror” changed that equation for the Uighurs. China shifted its discourse about suppressing Uighur dissent in late 2001, claiming that it absolutely was combating a worldwide terrorist threat linked to al-Qaida, a justification that was endorsed by the international community.

Initially, the Bush administration refuted this explanation of Uighur dissent in China, but its policy dramatically changed during the summer of 2002 when the US placed an unknown number of Uighur would-be militants in Afghanistan, called the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), on the US Terrorist Exclusion List. Subsequently, the US also assisted China in having the United Nations place ETIM on the all-important UN “consolidated list” of terrorist groups in September 2002. Most analysts at the time saw these actions as a quid pro quo with China in exchange for China’s acquiescence to the impending US invasion of Iraq.

To the extent that would-be Uighur militants were active in Afghanistan at this time, these were few in number, inconsequential to the “war on terror”, and posed little to no threat to the US or even to China. While the US did intern 22 Uighurs at Guantánamo Bay during this time, it subsequently released them all to third countries, acknowledging they posed no threat to the US and are not loyal to international jihadist groups.

If ETIM ever represented a cohesive organisation, it really did not after the 2003 killing of its leader by Pakistan’s military. In turn, the myth of the Uighur-led Islamist terrorist threat to China was transferred to a fresh group of Uighurs in Waziristan in 2008. This group, often conflated with ETIM, called it self the Turkistan Islamic party (TIP) and consisted of a small number of Uighurs who had fled the US war in Afghanistan to participate jihadist groups in Pakistan.

While TIP would eventually develop into a larger group in Syria after 2013, drawing from the many Uighurs who fled repression in China around the period, there is no evidence that this group has ever orchestrated violence inside China itself. TIP did develop into a prolific producer of internet videos, you start with threats against the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and these videos have continually justified China’s employment of counterterrorism measures to deal with Uighur dissent.

These negligible threats were exaggerated to justify militaristic police brutality throughout the Xinjiang region of China, especially in its majority Uighur southern villages and cities. With time, it was also met by Uighur-led retaliation against the police and security forces. In 2009, the tension in the region exploded in to ethnic riots in its capital city of Urumqi, resulting in the most intense crackdown on suspected Uighur disloyalty yet.

Over the next many years, this would result in an exodus of Uighurs fleeing repression in China and a small number of instances of Uighur violent resistance to the state in 2013 and 2014 that looked as being similar to terrorist acts, appearing politically motivated, premeditated, and targeting civilians. By using counterterrorism tactics to violently handle mostly peaceful calls for self-determination, it drove some Uighurs to mimic the enemy that China had always imagined them to be.

The present wholesale attack on Uighur identity has its origins in this tumultuous time. In 2014, China declared a “people’s war on terror” which was in reality nothing significantly less than a war on the Uighurs. They began building an expansive electronic surveillance network to track Uighurs, started beta-testing “re-education” classes for political indoctrination, and criminalised many cultural methods important to Uighur identity as signs of “extremism”. In 2017, this war was put into full motion through the mass internment of large swaths of the Uighur population.

China’s ongoing campaign against the Uighurs has always been an endeavor to neutralise Uighur resistance to China’s full integration of the Uighur homeland into a unified and monocultural Chinese state. It hasn’t been a reply to a terrorist threat, real or imagined – but a narrative of Islamist terrorism founded in the US-led “war on terror” has always served as its convenient justification.

In this context, nobody ought to be surprised if Bolton’s revelations about Trump’s tacit approval of Beijing’s actions are true. Trump is not only motivated by the same obsession with Islamic terrorism which has preoccupied all US administrations since 11 September 2001, but that he also often aligns himself with racist movements and autocrats. Indeed, why would anyone are expecting Trump, who proposed a Muslim travel ban, never to agree with Xi about the mass internment of Muslims?

The real tragedy of the Bolton revelations is its disservice to the Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act, which has for ages been a bipartisan initiative from Congress and never a product of the Trump administration. In many ways this legislation reaffirms the stated commitment of the US to uphold international human rights, an aspect of US foreign policy that’s been in retreat since 9/11. It also serves being an imperfect mea culpa for US complicity in China’s Uighur cultural genocide.

• Sean R Roberts is the director of the International Development Studies programme at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. His book, The War on the Uyghurs, will undoubtedly be published in September