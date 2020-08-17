China’s Geely Automobile first-half profit fell; trims full-year outlook By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Geely automobile maker logo design at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing



2/2

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings (OTC:-RRB- Ltd stated on Monday first-half net profit fell 43%, as the coronavirus break out knocked the brakes on automobile sales worldwide’s greatest market.

Geely, China’s highest-profile car manufacturer worldwide due to the group’s financial investments in Volvo Cars and Daimler AG (DE:-RRB-, published January-June profit of 2.3 billion yuan ($ 331.37 million), versus 4.01 billion yuan in the exact same duration a year prior.

Revenue fell 23% to 36.82 billion yuan, Geely stated. The result compared to the 36.89 billion yuan average of 3 expert quotes put together by Refinitiv.

Geely previously this month kept its yearly sales target of 1.4 million cars embeded in January, soon after the coronavirus break out was initially reported in China at the end of 2019. On Monday, it cut the target by 6% to 1.32 million cars. Sales in 2015 reached 1.36 million cars.

It offered 530,446 cars in January-June, around 19% lower than its overall over the exact same duration in 2015.

Among competitors, first-half China sales fell 17% at Volkswagen AG (DE:-RRB-, 25% at General Motors Co (NYSE:-RRB- and 20% at regional peer Great …