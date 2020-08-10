China’s factory gate prices fall for sixth straight month in July By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory gate prices fell for the 6 straight month in July however at a somewhat slower-than-expected rate, main information revealed on Monday, as financial activity normalised after the coronavirus crisis.

The manufacturer cost index (PPI) fell 2.4% from a year previously, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in a declaration, compared to the average projection for a 2.5% decrease from a Reuters survey of experts and a 3.0% drop in June.

The customer cost index (CPI) increased 2.7%, compared to a 2.6% boost tipped by a Reuters survey and a 2.5% boost in June.

