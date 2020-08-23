China’s Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider

Cai likewise required sanctions on the top Chinese authorities and appealed to the global neighborhood to sign up with hands in stopping the Communist Party from “infiltrating” worldwide organizations and dispersing Xi’s “totalitarian” suitables.
“The relationship between China and the United States is not a conflict between the two peoples, but a contest and confrontation between two systems and two ideologies,” Cai informed CNN.
Cai stated she had actually been stranded by the coronavirus pandemic after getting here in the United States in 2015 as a traveler. She decreased to reveal more information about her existing scenario or prepare for the future, mentioning worries over her individual security.
Now, according to Cai, the Communist Party goals “to replace the free and democratic system of modern mankind represented by the United States, and the values and order of peace, democracy, freedom and justice,” with its own design of governance.