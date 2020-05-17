China’s ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home, say police

China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburban area on Sunday, an Israeli police representative claimed.

He did not talk about the reason of fatality of ambassador Du Wei, that was 57 years of ages as well as came to be ambassador to Israel in February, according to the consular office’s site.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the representative claimed.

Israel’s Channel 12 TELEVISION, estimating unknown emergency situation clinical authorities, claimed first indicators were that Du passed away in his rest of all-natural reasons.