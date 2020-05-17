China’s ambassador to Israel found dead in Tel Aviv home – Middle East Monitor

China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman mentioned, Reuters reviews.

He didn’t touch upon the reason for dying of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years outdated and have become ambassador to Israel in February, in accordance to the embassy’s web site.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the spokesman mentioned.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officers, mentioned preliminary indications have been that Du died in his sleep of pure causes.

