China’s Abuses in Tibet Highlighted on Billboards in New York, London

A Tibet advocacy group has actually introduced a project today to raise awareness of China’s human rights abuses in Tibet, with billboards established in New York and London in locations where countless individuals are anticipated to see them, the group stated on Wednesday.

The billboards, which will stay location for the next 2 weeks, have actually been created to offer “some very basic facts about Tibet,” John Jones– project and advocacy director for the London- based Free Tibet– informed RFA’s Tibetan Service.

The signboard now shown in New York’s Times Square discuss the rights to vote, demonstration, and emigrate that China rejects to Tibetans, Jones stated, “While in the U.K. we chose to do a signboard themed around the concept of the lockdown,” describing the severe security steps China utilizes to preserve control in the politically delicate Himalayan area.

“Beijing’s human rights record in Tibet is inexcusable, and the West has been silent for too long,” Free Tibet stated in anAug 26 news release revealing the signboard project. “This campaign breaks the silence and brings the Tibet issue back into the public domain where it belongs.”

Free Tibet’s project happens 6 weeks prior to the 70th anniversary of China’s intrusion ofTibet on Oct 6, 1950, the group kept in mind, including, …