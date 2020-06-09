China Works On Undersea Cables Between Paracel Island Outposts

A Chinese ship seems to be laying undersea cables between Chinese outposts in the disputed Paracel Islands, vessel tracking pc software and satellite imagery shows. Experts say the cables will likely have military uses and could potentially strengthen China’s ability to detect submarines.

The cable ship began operations in the region nearly fourteen days ago after departing from the shipyard in Shanghai. If the expert assessment of the intention is correct it could signal another step by China to militarize the South China Sea.

RFA and BenarNews spotted the experience when viewing high-resolution commercial satellite imagery of the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam and Taiwan. Three U.S.-based maritime experts who have viewed the imagery agreed that the ship was doing something linked to undersea cables, although what is unclear from the imagery. It might be laying new cable, or repairing or upgrading existing cable, even though none of the experts were aware of a current cable network in the spots the ship is operating in.

Vessel tracking pc software shows the Chinese ship Tian Yi Hai Gong sailed to the Paracels on May 28. The imagery generally seems to show it laying cables between at the very least three different Chinese-occupied features: Tree Island, North Island and China’s main base in the Paracels, Woody Island.

The ship sailed southwest on June 5, visiting Drummond Island, Yagong Island and Observation Bank. As of Monday morning, it had been operating on the northeast side of Observation Bank. It’s not yet determined if the Tian Yi Hai Gong has been laying cables at those features too, but its pattern of movement resembles at another features. All of the features host small, remote outposts for China and its own military.

The last known instance of China laying underwater cables in the region was reported by Reuters in 2016, connecting the town and military base at Woody Island to the island of Hainan, China’s southernmost province off the coast of the mainland.

While it isn’t clear from the imagery what the event of new undersea cables would be in the Paracels, two of the experts told RFA that fiber optic connections between such Chinese-occupied features tend meant for military purposes.

James Kraska, a professor at the U.S. Naval War College, said they are probably for encrypted military communications between China’s various outposts, and will connect with the hardened undersea cable system already built along China’s east coast.

“The other thing that they could be doing is that they’ve got a SOSUS-type of network, an underwater sound surveillance system, to listen for adversary submarines,” that he said. “So it could be passive listening for surface ships or submarines coming into the area.”

SOSUS describes a passive system of sonars the U.S. Navy uses to track undersea activity. China has long in the offing a listening network inspired by this method for used in the East and South China Seas. The state media reported in 2017 that the federal government has dedicated to research and development in undersea observation centers.

Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, a Washington-based think tank, also suspects that the cables could be for undersea surveillance.

“A sonar system would be important north of Woody Island because the PLAN’s South Sea Fleet submarine base is on Hainan Island at Yulin,” he said.

Yulin, according to Clark, is one of the most sophisticated bases for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), replete with underground tunnels and maintenance pens for the PLAN’s growing number of nuclear submarines. It is located on the southern tip of Hainan Island.

“A seabed sonar between Woody Island and Hainan Island would help find U.S. submarines that might be coming to spy on the base or its submarines in peacetime, or that may attack PLAN submarines during wartime,” Clark said. He also said this array could be useful for ensuring PLAN submarines aren’t being followed while they leave their property base.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, which is situated in Hawaii, failed to immediately react to an obtain comment on Monday.

There is no record of the Tian Yi Hai Gong’s operator in the International Maritime Organization’s database, save yourself for information that it had been built in early 2020 and flagged by China. There is similarly no record of it with the International Cable Protection Committee, a U.K.-based standards-setting and advocacy group for the submarine cable industry.

However, vessel tracking data shows it originally left from a shipyard in Shanghai on May 18. That same shipyard houses another cable-layer, the Bold Maverick, which is owned and operated by S. B. Submarine Systems Co., Ltd. That company calls itself “China’s leading provider of subsea cable installation services and one of the key submarine cable installers in Asia” on its website.

Multiple organizations in China work in the undersea cable industry, and frequently partner with People’s Liberation Army research centers and national defense universities. China Telecom laid fibre optic cables between Fiery Cross Reef, Subi Reef, and Mischief Reef in the Spratlys in 2017, state media reported. Chen Ying-yu, a senior official at China Telecom and a representative to the National People’s Congress, called on China’s government to higher expand, protect and strengthen its submarine cable network at the 20th National People’s Congress held in late May.

The People’s Liberation Army operates its own cable ships aswell, launching the initial in 2015.

Kraska did not think it mattered who was in charge of installing the cables, because it would be eventually done at the behest of the Chinese government.

He said the transformation of remote Chinese outposts right into a surveillance network was another indication of China entrenching its military presence on disputed rocks and reefs in the South China Sea, and seeking to get a grip on everything above and below them.

“This is further solidifying their ability to control what’s going on in what they define as the ‘near seas’,” Kraska said.

China claims virtually all of the South China Sea, including waters, islands and reefs near the coasts of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. China says it has “historic rights” for its sweeping claims, a stance unsupported by international law.