China’s prospect has actually won an election to be a judge on a secret United Nations- associated firm accountable for hearing cases worrying the Law of the Sea, in spite of U.S. opposition to what it deems Beijing’s growing impact in international companies.

Duan Jielong, the existing Chinese ambassador to Hungary and a law school graduate of Columbia University and China Foreign Affairs University, will sit as one of 21 judges at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS). It is the international legal body accountable for adjudicating disagreements associated with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

Duan was chosen by China to represent Asia and won his seat unopposed on Monday, with 149 out of 166 votes collected amongst member-states of the tribunal. Seventeen member-states stayed away.

“China’s success in the election illustrates once again that [a] certain country’s suppression of the Chinese nominee out of selfish interest is both unwelcome and futile,” China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated at his everyday conference in Beijing, mentioning the United States’ last-minute effort to stop China’s choice from winning.

