China wins Online Nations Cup – Panorama

China received the inaugural $180,000 FIDE Chess.com Online Nations Cup following a 2-2 draw in opposition to USA on Sunday. China, which misplaced to USA within the concluding league match on Saturday night, was declared the winner on the idea of topping the factors desk within the spherical-robin stage.

In the ultimate spherical Europe that featured Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian, drew with Rest of the World 2-2 and shared the two-three positions with the US.