China will make monetary policy more flexible, targeted in second half: central bank By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s monetary policy will be more flexible and targeted in the second half of the year, the central bank stated on Monday.
China will actively and progressively press forward yuan internationalisation and capital account convertibility, the People’s Bank of China stated in a declaration on its site.
