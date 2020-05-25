China will likely face US sanctions over Hong Kong national security law, White House says – Armenian News

The US federal government will likely enforce sanctions on China if Beijing carries out national security law that would certainly offer it higher control over self-governing Hong Kong, CNBC records, mentioning White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

The draft regulations stands for a requisition of Hong Kong, O’Brien claimed, and also consequently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would certainly likely be not able to accredit that the city preserves a “high degree” of freedom. This would certainly cause the charge of sanctions versus China under the Hong Kong Human Rights and also Democracy Act of 2019, O’Brien claimed.

Pompeo has currently called the proposition a “death knell” for Hong Kong’s freedom. O’Brien alerted that Hong Kong can shed its condition as a significant center for worldwide money.

“It’s hard to see how Hong Kong could remain the Asian financial center that it’s become if China takes over,” O’Brien informed NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” He claimed monetary solutions originally involved Hong Kong due to the regulation of law that shielded capitalism and also a capitalist system.