China ‘Will End’ Mongolian-Language Education Starting This Semester: Reports

China’s ruling Communist Party is to end Mongolian-medium education in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, which borders the independent country of Mongolia, according to an overseas-based rights group.

Hundreds of teachers in Tongliao and Ulaanhad cities have been called to urgent, secret meetings at primary and secondary schools in recent days, where they were told that the Chinese government has ordered them to switch to Chinese-medium education from Sept. 1, the New York-based Southern Mongolian Human Rights Information Center (SMHRIC) said in a report on its website.

“The fate of Mongolian language education seems to be sealed,” an ethnic Mongolian teacher said in an audio statement quoted by SMHRIC. “This not only is unconstitutional but also is a flagrant violation of the basic human rights of the Mongolian people from a universal human rights perspective,” the teacher said, adding that they had been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements before leaving.

“All teachers were warned not to raise any questions or opinions of opposition,” it quoted a second teacher as saying via WeChat.

Government censors have also shut down a popular Mongolian-language social media platform and censored comments on the policy on WeChat, the report said.

“Southern [Inner] Mongolia has quickly…