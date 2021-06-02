China will allow couples to have 3 children, plus Krispy Kreme continues free donut giveaway
Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro reports the latest news on the move including Jasmine Hartin, 32, the daughter-in-law of British billionaire Lord Michael Ashcroft being arrested for the shooting and death of a police officer in Belize, China now allowing couples to have 3 children, and Krispy Kreme continuing to give away free donuts to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

