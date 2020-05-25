“China has no intention to change, still replace, the United States,” he mentioned, in line with the Washington Post. “It is time for the United States to give up it’s wishful thinking of changing China and stopping 1.4 billion people in their historic march toward modernization.”

The relationship between the U.S. and China has been strained for a while. President Trump has criticized Beijing over a commerce imbalance and the outbreak of the coronavirus lead each to accuse the opposite of an improper response. Trump lately mentioned that he might fully finish U.S. funding for the World Health Organization over its cozy ties with Beijing.

The White House has insisted that Beijing downplayed the virus’ menace in December, which led to the following outbreak. China has denied the cost and accused Trump of shirking duty to the group, in line with the AFP.

The Post identified {that a} spokesman for Wang implied that American troops planted the virus in Wuhan.

Stuart Varney, an anchor on FOX Business, mentioned final week that he believes that the Cold War between the 2 international locations has already began. He pointed to China’s transfer to impose nationwide safety laws on Hong Kong.

Chris Patten, the final British governor of Hong Kong previous to its handover to China, lamented what he known as “a new Chinese dictatorship.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has known as the proposal “a death knell for the high degree of autonomy” that Beijing promised the previous British colony when it was returned to China in 1997.

“We are trying hard to come out of an economic disaster. But a knockdown fight with China has been thrust upon us,” he mentioned. “The takeover of Hong Kong is the writing on the wall.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report