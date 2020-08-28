China wants Trump to stop ‘scapegoating’ Beijing. That seems unlikely

In a set of op-eds released by popular Chinese state media outlets Thursday, the authors contacted the Trump administration to stop “scapegoating” Beijing for American issues, especially the continuous coronavirus pandemic.

Any hope that restored racial strife may lead United States President Donald Trump to concentrate on domestic problems instead of China was rapidly rushed, nevertheless, as he accepted the Republican Party’s election in a speech at the White House Thursday night.

In a sneak peek of attack lines versus his Democratic competitor Joe Biden that are most likely to play out with increasing strength in the weeks ahead, Trump declared Biden “voted to ship our jobs to China.”

“(Biden) supported China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest economic disasters of all time,” Trump stated, to boos from the crowd. “He cheered the rise of China as a positive development for America and the world. That’s why China supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win.”

Attacking China has actually been a significant style of the Republican National Convention, consisting of in speeches by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng previously in the week. Ahead of Trump’s speech Thursday, an anti-Biden advert implicated the Democratic prospect of “flacking for the Chinese government,” whileRepublican Sen Tom Cotton implicated Biden of having “aided and abetted China’s rise for 50 years.” Relations in between Washington and Beijing have actually plunged under Trump, as he began …

