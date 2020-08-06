China Uses ‘Friendship Associations’ to Extend Influence Among Overseas Elites: Report

The judgment Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is “co-opting” foreign nationals by means of relationship associations to broaden its overseas influence in Europe, amidst growing issues over Beijing’s extensive lobbying and propaganda projects far beyond its borders, according to a current report.

AnAug 4 report released by the Washington- based think-tank, the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA), stated Beijing uses foreign nationals in a variety of methods to promote its views in the passages of power overseas.

“This study finds that the coopted foreigners, who enjoy influence, convening power, and connections, serve the CCP’s aims in several ways, subtle and otherwise,” the report stated.

Such individuals “parrot the party’s talking points, deflect narratives harmful to Beijing’s image, host public events that showcase the party’s virtues, promote trade and investment, encourage technology transfers, and voice support for changes in European policies favorable to China,” it stated, pointing out case research studies of the EU-China Friendship Group, the ItalyChina Friendship Association, and the Czech-China Chamber of Collaboration.

While the companies worried have no apparent official connection to the Chinese federal government, they belong of the “united front” system through which the …