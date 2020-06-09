China-US rivalry in Africa fuelled by coronavirus

Image copyright

Getty Images

As Africa braces itself for a surge of coronavirus infections, each China and the US are claiming to be Africa’s best supporter, however there may be extra at stake in this escalating rivalry than merely tackling the virus, writes BBC Africa correspondent Andrew Harding.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was adamant that “no country will rival what the US is doing” in phrases of supporting the struggle in opposition to Covid-19 in Africa. And he went additional to say that “no nation ever has, or ever will” do extra to help world well being.

Mr Pompeo was talking on a convention name with a small group of African and Africa-based journalists. I used to be one in all them.

At the time – final month – I put the bluster about “no nation ever doing more” all the way down to the now-familiar rhetorical habits of the Trump administration, which was evidently making an attempt to shine its internationalist credentials in the aftermath of its choice to show its again on the World Health Organization (WHO) on the top of a worldwide well being disaster.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



These youngsters in Ghana welcomed US First Lady Melania Trump in 2018. Her husband didn’t journey





It appeared churlish to level out that the $170m (£134m) in new assist that Mr Pompeo was bragging about giving Africa was virtually actually matched – or exceeded – by the donation of just one Chinese billionaire – Jack Ma.

But a couple of days in the past, I saw an article about Africa in a Chinese state-controlled media outlet, the Global Times, and was reminded of Mr Pompeo’s remarks, and struck by the extent to which Africa has turn out to be an element – a small nook, maybe – of Washington and Beijing’s new chilly warfare battlefield, and that – as in the earlier, official Cold War – a sudden disaster, like Covid-19, is inevitably reworked into some form of proxy battle.

Push in opposition to multi-party democracy

The Global Times article boasted that China’s “solid political system” had underpinned its personal success in countering Covid-19.

And then it went additional. Surely now was the time, it argued, for African nations to finish their failed experiment with western multi-party democracy – an experiment that had led to inequality, ethnic and non secular divisions, violence, and “the destruction of lives and properties.”

Instead, Africa ought to observe China’s one-party-state path.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



China is a serious investor in infrastructure initiatives in Africa





Soon afterwards, I spotted another article in another state-controlled Chinese newspaper, China Daily, that praised the “domino effect” of Beijing’s formidable “Belt and Road Initiative” in Africa, an enormous funding and infrastructure technique that was accelerating the continent’s restoration “from centuries of slavery, colonialism, neo-colonial domination, and now Covid-19”.

Mr Pompeo’s reply to that was brusque. China’s Communist Party was imposing “an enormous amount of debt… on African countries… on incredibly onerous terms that will impact African people for an awful long time”.

A number of days later I dialled right into a Zoom dialogue about China-US relations in Africa – described by the moderator as an “increasingly toxic duel” – and listened to a Chinese professor remarking that the coronavirus was serving to African journalists admire the virtues of China’s (closely censored) media panorama.

“Western media are focused on the bad, negative news,” mentioned Professor Zhang Yanqiu, however readers needed extra constructive tales throughout a time of disaster.

In different phrases, she mentioned, they needed China’s mannequin of “constructive journalism.” She talked about that she had just lately encountered clear enthusiasm for the mannequin amongst Ethiopian journalists. But is African journalism so simply influenced?

Read extra about China and Africa:

When I requested Mr Pompeo whether or not he thought that America’s picture in Africa had been broken by President Trump’s latest feedback about utilizing disinfectants or UV gentle to deal with the virus, the secretary of state didn’t reply the query immediately however as a substitute advised that Mr Trump’s public utterances had been misunderstood or intentionally twisted by biased or government-controlled media shops.

It was a wierd second on the convention name.

Reuters Listening to Mr Pompeo, it out of the blue felt like Beijing and Washington’s views about ‘constructive journalism’ had been now not thus far aside”

For many years American diplomacy has – to a point – sought to advertise and defend impartial journalism in Africa in opposition to authoritarian regimes and censorship.

But now the American president himself routinely dismisses his nation’s personal journalists as “fake”, “lamestream,” and “enemies of the people”.

Listening to Mr Pompeo, it out of the blue felt like Beijing and Washington’s views about “constructive journalism” had been now not thus far aside.

Trump was ‘misunderstood’

It is true to level out that the US – not least by way of ex-President George Bush’s huge Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) programme – has performed a huge amount to promote healthcare in Africa.

But additionally it is clear that China is utilizing the duvet of Covid-19, and America’s many distractions and present struggles, to advertise its political agenda on the continent with rising boldness and – I think – effectiveness.

That is to not recommend that African states – or journalists – are pawns, to be manipulated at will by world powers.

But what number of governments on the continent, closely in debt to Chinese banks and beneath rising Covid-19-related financial stress, could now be tempted to desert “the failed… populist multiparty format”, and transfer in direction of the “resilience” of China’s political system?

You could need to watch: