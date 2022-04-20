China has called on the US government to provide explanations for the Beehive spy program, the launch of which was reported by Chinese media, apparently blaming the US Central Intelligence Agency for creating and using the program.

“China is deeply concerned about the irresponsible and harmful actions of the US authorities in cyberspace. “We urge the United States to immediately end all hostilities,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He added that in recent years, the US government has repeatedly offered China’s neighbors to expand cooperation in cyberspace, which could become another platform for geopolitical confrontation.

Earlier, Chinese media reported that the State Center for Malware Response had detected Beehive spyware used by US special services. The program, according to publications, was developed by the CIA, the American military-industrial company “Northrop Grumman”. With the help of Beehive it is possible to scan computer networks, detect vulnerabilities and penetrate and copy files, as well as to disable operating systems.