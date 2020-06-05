China urges travellers to avoid Australia over claims of racism in COVID-19 world

‘Do maybe not travel to Australia’: China tells citizens not to go Down Under because of ‘increasing racial discrimination and violence’ towards Asians in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
China has urged its travellers not to visit Australia over claims of widespread racism in the wake of the coronavirus.
The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Friday that Asian everyone was being targeted with racial discrimination and violence.
‘Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asian people in Australia have observed a significant increase,’ the statement said.
‘The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds Chinese tourists to improve their safety awareness and do not travel to Australia.’
More to come
Advertisement