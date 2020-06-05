China urges travellers to avoid Australia over claims of racism in COVID-19 world

China has urged its travellers not to visit Australia over claims of widespread racism in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Friday that Asian everyone was being targeted with racial discrimination and violence.

‘Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asian people in Australia have observed a significant increase,’ the statement said.

‘The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reminds Chinese tourists to improve their safety awareness and do not travel to Australia.’

