China Uighurs: A model’s video gives a rare glimpse inside internment



An image sent out by Merden Ghappar appears to reveal him handcuffed in a cell.





Merdan Ghappar was utilized to presenting for the cam.

As a design for the enormous Chinese online merchant Taobao, the 31- year-old was well paid to flaunt his excellent appearances in slick marketing videos for clothes brand names.

But one video of Mr Ghappar is various. Instead of a flashy studio or trendy city street, the background is a bare space with grubby walls and steel mesh on the window. And in location of the presenting, Mr Ghappar sits calmly with a distressed expression on his face.

Holding the cam with his right-hand man, he exposes his filthy clothing, his inflamed ankles, and a set of handcuffs repairing his left wrist to the metal frame of the bed – the only furniture piece in the space.