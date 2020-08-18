China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations By Reuters

2/2
©Reuters An plane removes from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is impacted by the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Washington
©Reuters An plane removes from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is impacted by the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Washington
2/2
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department stated on Tuesday it will allow 4 Chinese guest airline companies presently flying to the United States to double flights to 8 weekly round-trips.
The increase comes as China has actually likewise concurred to allow U.S.carriers to double flights to China United Airlines stated Tuesday it will boost flights to China to 4 flights weekly from San Francisco beginningSept 4, while the department stated Delta Air Lines (NYSE:-RRB- is likewise qualified to go from two-times weekly to four-times weekly.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this …