China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters An plane removes from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is impacted by the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Washington



2/2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department stated on Tuesday it will allow 4 Chinese guest airline companies presently flying to the United States to double flights to 8 weekly round-trips.

The increase comes as China has actually likewise concurred to allow U.S.carriers to double flights to China United Airlines stated Tuesday it will boost flights to China to 4 flights weekly from San Francisco beginningSept 4, while the department stated Delta Air Lines (NYSE:-RRB- is likewise qualified to go from two-times weekly to four-times weekly.