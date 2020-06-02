China trying to use Huawei to ‘drive a wedge’ between US and UK, senator tells MPs

China is “trying to drive a wedge” between the UK and US, a senior Republican senator has warned, amid issues over the involvement of the Chinese firm Huawei in Britain’s 5G community.

Tom Cotton, who sits on the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee, instructed parliament’s Defence Committee that US forces primarily based within the UK can be at critical threat if the federal government continued to permit the know-how firm to work on the mission.

The senator additionally argued utilizing Huawei within the telecommunications system was like “relying on adversarial countries during the Cold War to build our submarines and tanks.”





His warning got here because the UK’s National Security Council (NSC) was set to meet for under the second time because the begin of the coronavirus disaster to focus on China.

The NSC assembly was set to study the function of Huawei following reviews that Boris Johnson, the prime minister, needed to cut back its involvement in UK infrastructure to minimal by 2023.

Despite opposition from the US and members of the Conservative Party, Mr Johnson beforehand gave the corporate a inexperienced gentle to construct “non-core” elements of the UK’s 5G community in January.

The NSC was additionally anticipated to focus on China’s resolution to impose a controversial new safety regulation on Hong Kong which pro-democracy teams have warned will strip away the territory’s autonomy.

Mr Cotton stated there was already concern in Washington about retaining American plane within the UK because the US focuses on rising confrontation with Beijing within the Pacific, with some officers stating that stationing them elsewhere often is the safer choice.

The senator, who’s a hawk on China, is amongst a group of Republican lawmakers who’ve launched laws that would block the deployment of F-35A plane to the UK.

The movement units out to “prohibit the stationing of new aircraft at bases in host countries with at-risk vendors in their 5G or 6G networks.”

His feedback got here after Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow overseas secretary, accused the Conservatives of taking a “naive” method to China over the previous decade.

“The honest truth is that the reason the UK has a problem with the 5G network is because we lost our homegrown industry some time ago and we just haven’t invested here,” Ms Nandy instructed The Independent.

“I think Huawei has exposed the dangers of that because it leaves you at the mercy of a trade war between two global superpowers for lack of any other alternatives.”

In February, the NSC designated Huawei as a “high-risk vendor” due to safety issues however agreed it may bid for “non-core elements” of the 5G community the place UK businesses consider dangers could be mitigated.