China trade deal is ‘over’, says White House adviser Navarro, amid coronavirus anger | World news

The White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has said the trade deal with China is “over”, linking the breakdown in part to Washington’s anger over Beijing’s not sounding the alarm earlier in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s over,” Navarro told Fox News in an interview when asked about the trade agreement. He claimed the turning point came if the US learned all about the coronavirus only following a Chinese delegation had left Washington following a signing of the phase one deal on 15 January.

“It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic,” Navarro said.

According to the World Health Organization, China shared the genetic sequence of the coronavirus for countries to use in developing specific diagnostic kits on 12 January.

Navarro’s comments came the exact same day the usa tightened rules on four more Chinese state media organisations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets.

The State Department said it had been reclassifying China Central Television, the China News Service, the People’s Daily and the Global Times as foreign missions rather than media outlets in the usa, adding to five others designated in February.

All nine outlets “are effectively controlled by the government of the People’s Republic of China,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

The state-run news companies will be necessary to report precisely their US-based staff and real estate transactions to the State Department. Their reporting will not be restricted, officials said.

“These four entities are not media outlets; they are propaganda outlets,” David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia, told reporters.

He declined to state if the four outlets would be asked to reduce their US-based staff – action taken from the five companies that were earlier in the day designated.

Donald Trump has previously placed great store by the China trade negotiations, saying in a interview published on Sunday that he held off on imposing tougher sanctions over China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority due to concern such measures might have interfered with trade negotiations.

“Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal. And I made a great deal, $250bn potentially worth of purchases,” Trump told Axios when asked why he had maybe not enacted Treasury sanctions against communist party officials connected to repression in the Xinjiang region.

US-China relations have reached their lowest point in years after the coronavirus pandemic spread from China to hit the usa hard. President Donald Trump and his administration have repeatedly accused Beijing of not being transparent in regards to the outbreak.

On Thursday last week, Trump renewed his threat to cut ties with China, a day after his top diplomats held talks with Beijing and his trade representative said he failed to consider decoupling the US and Chinese economies a viable option.

Navarro has been probably one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump’s senior advisers.