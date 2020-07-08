China told the world not to trust the FBI after it called Beijing the ‘greatest long-term threat’

China has told the world not to trust the FBI after the agency’s director billed Beijing as ‘the greatest long-term threat’ to the United States.

‘The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China,’ said Christopher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

‘It’s a threat to our economic security – and by extension, to our national security,’ Mr. Wray said throughout a speech in Washington D.C. yesterday.

Zhao Lijian (left) from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called Christopher Wray’s comments about Beijing’s so-called economic espionage ‘political lies’. He told reporters today that Washington’s foreign policy was ‘kidnapped’ by ‘anti-China’ figures like Mr. Wray (right)

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs was quick to denounce Mr. Wray’s remarks, calling them ‘political lies’.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson at the Ministry, asked reporters on Wednesday: ‘Can you really believe what the FBI says?’

At a press briefing in Beijing, Mr. Zhao stated that Washington’s foreign policy was ‘kidnapped’ by ‘anti-China’ figures like Mr. Wray.

He continued: ‘I also realized that he publicly claimed to deal with one China-related case every 10 hours.

‘How dare they think the Chinese security department is to be trifled with.’

Mr. Zhao slammed Mr. Wray’s comments as ‘untruthful.’ He also accused the FBI chief of experiencing ‘deeply rooted Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.’

‘The Chinese side resolutely opposes it,’ the Chinese official decried.

Mr. Wray also claimed that China was pushing its preferences in the U.S. election within broad intelligence operations, whose economic impact he called unprecedented. Pictured, China’s President Xi (R) shakes hands with U.S. President Trump on June 29, 2019, in Japan

Mr. Wray criticized China in an address to the Hudson Institute think tank.

He stressed that the Communist regime was attempting to become ‘the world’s only superpower in the slightest necessary.’

He said: ‘We need to be clear-eyed about the scope of the Chinese government’s ambition. China – the Chinese Communist Party – believes it is in a generational fight to surpass our country in economic and technological leadership.

‘That is sobering enough. But it’s waging this fight not through legitimate innovation, not through fair and lawful competition, and not by giving their citizens the freedom of thought and speech and creativity that people treasure within the United States.

‘Instead, China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to become the world’s only superpower by any means necessary.’

The Trump Administration ratchets up political and public pressure on China within an election year. On Tuesday, Pompeo announced new U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Tibet

Mr. Wray also claimed that China was pushing its preferences in the U.S. election within broad intelligence operations, whose economic impact he called unprecedented.

He did not say whether China supported President Donald Trump or his presumptive Democratic rival Joe Biden, both of whom have harshly criticized Beijing.

‘China’s malign foreign influence campaign targets our policies, our positions, 24/7, 365 days a year,’ Wray said at the Hudson Institute.

‘So it’s not an election-specific threat; it’s really more of an all-year, all-the-time threat. But certainly which has implications for elections and so they certainly have preferences that go along with that.’

U.S. intelligence concluded that Russia intervened in the 2016 election, simply by manipulating social media, within an effort to elect Trump.

The Trump administration has had an increasingly hawkish tone on China, including blaming the communist country for not stopping the coronavirus from spreading to other countries

Mr. Wray’s comments come as the Trump Administration ratchets up political and public pressure on China within an election year.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been doing a war of words with Beijing, announced new U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Tibet.

Mr. Wray’s boss, President Donald Trump, called out China in a July 4 speech at the White House filled up with scathing comments.

‘China’s secrecy, deceptions and cover-up allowed it to spread all over the world [in] 189 countries and China must be held fully accountable,’ Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the 2016 finding, and his administration has shown irritation over intelligence briefings that Russia is similarly interfering this year.

Mr. Wray was answering questions after a speech focused mostly on China’s alleged economic espionage. He said such cases had soared by 1,300 percent over the past decade.

‘It’s the people of the United States who are the victims of Chinese theft on a scale so massive that it represents one of the largest transfers of wealth in history,’ Wray said.

‘If you’re an American adult, it is much more likely than not that China has stolen your personal data,’ that he said, pointing to the massive 2017 data breach at credit scoring agency Equifax.

Mr. Wray said that China accounted for pretty much half of the 5,000 ongoing counterintelligence cases being pursued by the FBI.

‘We’ve now reached the point where the FBI is opening a brand new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours,’ he said.

He also said that China works ‘relentlessly’ to identify ‘middlemen’ to pressure U.S. governors and other officials who simply take actions it opposes — notably traveling to Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing.

The Trump administration has taken an extremely hawkish tone on China, including blaming the communist power for not stopping the coronavirus pandemic — on which the president’s own record has been criticized.

The Trump campaign has rolled out TELEVISION advertisements trying to link rival Joe Biden to China, focusing partly on business Biden’s son Hunter did in China. One online ad in May accused Biden of being ‘China’s puppet.’ Some ads made use of a Biden statement during the Obama administration that ‘China is not our enemy.’

In turn, Biden has accused Trump of abandoning Hong Kong, where China has clamped down on expression, in his bid to secure a trade deal.