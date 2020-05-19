China to send team to investigate death of envoy in Israel – Middle East Monitor

China will right this moment deploy a particular team to investigate the death of its ambassador to Israel, Haaretz reported.

Chinese diplomatic envoy, Du Wei, was discovered useless in mattress in Tel Aviv yesterday.

He was appointed as China’s envoy to Israel in February.

The team will conduct an inner investigation and organise the repatriation of the envoy’s physique, in addition to coordinate embassy actions. A consultant from his household shall be becoming a member of, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s Megan David Adom emergency service mentioned he had died following a “cardiac incident”.

Du Wei’s death provides additional pressure to China-Israel relations, which obtained a knock final week after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed signing a $1.5 billion contract for a desalination plant with the Hong Kong-based Hutchison Water International in response to issues raised by America.

