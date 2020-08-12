China to raise issues surrounding WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with U.S.: Bloomberg By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Illustration image of Wechat and TikTok apps near China and U.S. flags



(Reuters) – Trade arbitrators from the United States and China will talk about the execution of the stage one trade offer in the coming days, with China most likely to raise issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, mentioning sources.

Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan currency exchange rate will likewise be amongst the subjects to be gone over in the virtual conference that might occur as early as today, though a date has actually not been completed, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3h1krsw.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed restrictions on U.S. deals with the China- based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

The report comes a day after White House financial consultant Larry Kudlow stated that the U.S.-China trade offer was in “fine” shape, in spite of current stress in between the 2 nations over Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus break out, information security and trade tariffs.