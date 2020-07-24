China to Prosecute Outspoken Property Tycoon Who Criticized Xi Jinping

Authorities in China have actually revealed they will prosecute property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang after he penned a post extremely crucial of President Xi Jinping, amidst a continuous crackdown on critics of the Chinese leader.

The Xicheng district branch of the judgment Chinese Communist Party’s disciplinary arm, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) in Beijing, stated in a declaration that it had actually expelled Ren from the celebration and handed over the case products to the community district attorney’s workplace for prosecution.

Ren was expelled for “violations of party discipline and the law,” the CCDI stated.

It stated he had “brought country and party into disrepute,” showed disloyalty to the celebration, and acted in a deceitful way, withstanding examination.

“Ren … used his power for personal gain, wining and dining on public funds in violation of regulations,” the CCDI. He had actually likewise triggered “major losses” to state coffers, it stated, including that a minimum of a few of Ren’s properties were being seized.

A Beijing- based legal representative who decreased to be called stated he had actually anticipated the authorities to continue in this method.

“The main reason for all of this was that he made comments that were inconsistent with the official line as laid down by the Central Committee,” the legal representative stated. “Basically, it was because he wrote an article calling on Xi to step down, so this is clearly retaliation.”

Legal specialist Liu Tao concurred.

“Anyone with dissenting viewpoints will be removed and identified [as a troublemaker],” Liu stated.

“They will state they are disloyal to the celebration; it’s the very same mindset as we had throughout the Cultural Revolution [1966-1976].”



Speech criminal offenses

Outspoken political reporter Gao Yu stated Ren is being prosecuted for speech criminal offenses.

“Speech criminal offenses in China are criminal offenses,” Gao said. “Nobody is permitted to slam significant federal government policies, not to mention the supreme leader.”

Guangzhou present affairs analyst Wang Aizhong stated it is common of the celebration’s disciplinary system to base its accusations around bribery and corruption– which is common amongst authorities at every levels.

“This is [Xi Jinping’s] vengeance,” Wang said. “If Ren declines to admit … he is likely to serve a prison sentence.”

A previous coworker of Ren’s at his Beijing Huayuan Group surnamed Zhang stated he had a credibility as an interesting speaker– not a typical characteristic amongst high-ranking political or business leaders in China– and was a “pleasant and simple” individual to deal with.

An partner of Ren’s surnamed Chen stated he is politically relatively “informed” compared with many others in Xi’s ” princeling” faction of veteran innovative households.

“We might all see this coming a long method off,” Chen said. ” I do not believe the legal procedure will be really transparent.”

Expelled from the Party

Ren, 69, was removed of his Communist Party subscription after composing an open letter about Xi’s reactions to the coronavirus epidemic, the Sino- U.S. trade war and the Taiwan elections.

Sources have actually stated private investigators managed the letter– in reality a long and extremely crucial short article– as a circumstances of “internal strife”

within the ruling celebration.

Xi was apparently furious at the short article, stating Ren was “incorrigible,” and designated Ren’s letter an ” act of defiance versus me.”

The letter associated to Ren does not discuss Xi by name, however slams his policies, consisting of the president’s persistence that the media become part of the very same household as the ruling celebration, and should constantly represent its interests.

“When the media have the very same name as the celebration, it’s individuals who are neglected,” the letter said. “The coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan has actually revealed us simply how real that is.”

The short article, entitled “The lives of individuals are destroyed by the infection and a seriously ill system,” does not discuss President Xi by name, however it takes goal at choices made under his direct command, however, consisting of the choice to proceed with a mass Lunar New Year banquet for countless individuals that led to a substantial cluster of COVID-19 cases in the weeks that followed.

Xi has actually purchased China’s media to follow the celebration line, concentrate on “favorable reporting,” and ” speak the celebration’s will and secure the celebration’s authority and unity.”

Ren was scolded by state media in 2016 for triggering turmoil and for stopping working to defend the celebration, and for “pursuing Western constitutionalism.”

Reported by Qiao Long and Sing Man for RFA’s Mandarin and CantoneseServices Translated and modified by Luisetta Mudie.