China to Offer ‘Guidance, Support’ to Hong Kong Police Enforcing Security Law

China’s public safety ministry has stated it would provide ‘steering and help’ to Hong Kong’s police pressure, in one other signal that the town’s standing as a separate authorized jurisdiction is probably going at an finish.

Public safety minister Zhao Kezhi informed a latest high-level assembly that his ministry would have a job in implementing a nationwide safety regulation for Hong Kong now within the pipeline, regardless of a authorized ban on Chinese authorities departments’ involvement within the metropolis’s inside affairs.

Zhao, cited in China’s state-run Legal Daily newspaper, stated his ministry would “provide full guidance and support to the Hong Kong Police Force to stop violence and restore order, and resolutely maintain Hong Kong’s security and stability” within the wake of months of anti-government protests within the metropolis.

His feedback got here after the National People’s Congress ratified a plan to impose a draconian sedition regulation on Hong Kong with out going by the town’s personal legislature; a dramatic departure from the promised “high degree of autonomy” promised to Hong Kong underneath the phrases of the 1997 handover.

Barrister and veteran democracy campaigner Martin Lee, who based Hong Kong’s Democratic Party, informed RFA that the promise that Hong Kong folks would rule Hong Kong was now lifeless within the water.

“It’s not the people of Hong Kong ruling Hong Kong, but the Chinese central government, the Chinese Communist Party,” Lee stated. “There is no more ‘one country, two systems’; it’s just under Beijing’s control.”

Lee cited earlier feedback from Chinese officers dismissing references to the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-registered treaty setting out China’s guarantees to Hong Kong after the handover on July 1, 1997.

“Back in the day, the British handed over Hong Kong Island, Kowloon, and the New Territories, but now they’re saying the Joint Declaration serves no purpose and they’re not going to pay any attention to it,” he stated.

Much like a personality in Wong Kar-wai’s 1992 film Chungking Express, Lee stated he as soon as had his sights set on California as a vacation spot.

“How could I face people if I left?” he stated. Later, he discovered that Beijing wished him to depart Hong Kong.



Direct management a prime precedence

Hong Kong political commentator Liu Ruishao stated the organising by Beijing of a semi-official new Hong Kong and Macau management working group meant that the direct management of Hong Kong is now a prime precedence for President Xi Jinping’s administration.

“[This working group] is a semi-official way of exerting a great deal of psychological pressure [on Hong Kong],” Liu stated.

Bruce Lui, journalism lecturer at Hong Kong’s Baptist University, stated the group would act as a central command and management construction overseeing public order in Hong Kong.

“Xi Jinping is now trying to ensure that his allies are more powerful in the current system,” Lui stated.

“By upgrading what was previously just a coordinating group to a leadership group, he is letting the various departments know that this is a top priority for the central government.”

“And it’s not just about Hong Kong itself; the national security law is being placed into a context of a struggle between China and foreign [forces],” he stated.

Beijing on Thursday ratified a plan to impose draconian sedition and subversion laws on Hong Kong that might allow its feared state safety police to function within the metropolis, which was promised the continuation of its conventional freedoms underneath the 1997 handover to China.

The rubber-stamp NPC handed the proposal by 2,878 “votes” to 1, with six abstentions, paving the way in which for the highly effective NPC standing committee to draft the laws and insert it into Hong Kong regulation with out going by the town’s personal legislature.

In a transfer that seemingly indicators the tip of Hong Kong’s promised autonomy and conventional freedoms of speech and affiliation, the ruling Chinese Communist Party says the regulation is required owing to “notable national security risks” following months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

‘Prevent, cease, punish’

Introducing the proposal on May 21, NPC vice chairman Wang Chen stated “forceful measures must be taken to prevent, stop, and punish such activities.”

Under the phrases of the handover, Hong Kong was anticipated to usher in laws banning acts of “treason, secession, sedition [or] subversion,” however city-wide protests and the probability of a pro-democracy landslide at Legislative Council (LegCo) elections in September have led Beijing to conclude that this may not happen for a while.

An earlier model of the regulation was shelved following mass standard protests in 2003.

The regulation can also be supposed “to prohibit foreign political organizations from conducting political activities in Hong Kong, and to prohibit political organizations from establishing ties with foreign political organizations,” in accordance to state media.

The determination will allow the authorities to “prevent, stop and punish” any actions deemed by Beijing to be subversive, or instigated by “foreign forces.”

Such laws has been utilized in mainland China to accuse journalists of spying, or to punish peaceable critics of the regime.

When wanted, state safety police from mainland China will arrange store in Hong Kong to fulfill their duties underneath the brand new regulation, in accordance to a summary of the choice provided by Xinhua.



Reported by Tseng Yat-yiu and Lu Xi for RFA’s Cantonese and Mandarin Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.