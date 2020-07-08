China to impose tit-for-tat visa curbs on US citizens over Tibet – Armenian News

China said on Wednesday it’ll impose visa restrictions on U.S. citizens that have engaged in what it called “egregious” behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese officials, Reuters reports.

It comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would restrict visas for many Chinese officials because Beijing obstructs travel to Tibet by US diplomats, journalists and tourists and “human rights abuses” in the Himalayan region.

The moves come as relations between the United States deteriorate over trade, technology, the coronavirus pandemic and the former British colony of Hong Kong.

The United States “should stop going further down the wrong path to avoid further harming China-U.S. relations and communication and cooperation between the two countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing.