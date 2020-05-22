China Tightens Its Grip on Hong Kong

China stated on May 21 it might “perfect the legal system” of Hong Kong with nationwide safety laws concentrating on dissent, whereas media stories stated the Chinese Communist Party may merely insert the unpopular legislation immediately onto Hong Kong’s statute e book with out ratification by town’s legislature — strikes that threaten the “high degree of autonomy” and a separate authorized jurisdiction the previous British colony was promised for 50 years after 1997.
