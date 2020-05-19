China: The many times Trump has praised Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Trump tested the THAT to “demonstrate independence from China,” in the letter that he published on Twitter late Monday.

In April, Trump repetitively criticized the WHO for being “China-centric” as well as stopping working to “objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency” as the coronavirus casualty boosts worldwide.

Trump’s heightened rhetoric comes as he as well as his management are encountering analysis over their very own handling of the pandemic, with very early errors that consisted of minimizing the risk the infection positioned as well as hold-ups as well as scarcities in coronavirus screening.

Although Trump has just recently shared some annoyance with China, his hard remarks of late are an unlike his previous declarations on the country as well as its leader, Xi Jinping, whom he praised for his openness as well as monitoring of the break out.