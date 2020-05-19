China: The many times Trump has praised Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic

Trump tested the THAT to “demonstrate independence from China,” in the letter that he published on Twitter late Monday.
Although Trump has just recently shared some annoyance with China, his hard remarks of late are an unlike his previous declarations on the country as well as its leader, Xi Jinping, whom he praised for his openness as well as monitoring of the break out.
Trump’s position contrasted with those of various other elderly participants of the management, consisting of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that have actually called out Beijing for its failings to share essential info at the start of the pandemic, preventing the international feedback as well as setting you back lives.
CNN recognized at the very least 37 different circumstances where Trump praised China because January, consisting of one as current as April 1. Here is a timeline of those statements: