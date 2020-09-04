China tech shares fall as global stock rally falters

Chinese shares tumbled and US stock futures slid further after the record rally in global equities this year was thrown into sharp reverse by a sell-off of tech stocks.

China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed stocks dropped 1.6 per cent, while Japan’s benchmark Topix fell 1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 3 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng also fell 1.8 per cent.

The falls in Asia followed a frenzied day on Wall Street, where the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index fell 5 per cent while the S&P 500 dropped 3.5 per cent.

It doesn’t look like much other than profit-taking. Pretty massive profits I grant you

The turnround hit top tech stocks including Apple, whose shares fell 8 per cent, wiping off more than $150bn from the company’s market capitalisation. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft all ended the day down more than 4 per cent.

Investors and analysts have expressed growing concern that monetary and fiscal stimulus have pushed stocks to unsustainable levels. Valuations are looking stretched with the global pandemic still spreading and no vaccine in sight while the US presidential election in November is heightening volatility.

“Market corrections are to be expected — a market fuelled…