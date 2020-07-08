China Targets Chinese Overseas, Including Foreign Nationals, in Pressure Campaign: FBI’s Wray

China has been targeting its nationals living in other countries, especially those involved in rights activism or who are critical of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, with threats, often created by agents of the state in person on U.S. soil, the pinnacle of the FBI has warned.

“Since 2014, Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping has spearheaded a program known as Fox Hunt,” FBI director Christopher Wray said in a speech this week at the Hudson Institute.

While Beijing insists that Fox Hunt can be an international extension of Xi Jinping’s international anti-corruption campaign, Wray said it is in fact a campaign targeting political rivals and critics who sought refuge away from country.

“Fox Hunt is really a sweeping bid by General Secretary Xi to target Chinese nationals whom he sees as threats and who live outside China, across the world,” Wray said. “We’re talking about political rivals, dissidents, and critics seeking to expose China’s extensive human rights violations.”

He said a huge selection of people living in the U.S., including American citizens or green card holders, was targeted by agents of the Chinese state included in the operation.

“The Chinese government wants to force them to come back to China, and China’s tactics to complete that are shocking,” Wray said, citing one U.S. resident who had received an in-person visit from Chinese agents who had told them either to tell their relative wanted under Fox Hunt to come back to China or to commit suicide.

And if targets of the operation won’t go right back to China, “their family members both here in the United States and in China have been threatened and coerced, and those back in China have even been arrested for leverage,” Wray said.

He called on anyone who believes the Chinese government is targeting them to get hold of their local FBI office.

Wray said he had made the rare public speech because of the “significant” threat China’s overseas activities represent this type of large threat to U.S. national security and economic interests.

‘Whole-of-state effort’

He said China had already hacked Equifax and taken sensitive and painful personal information relating to 150 million people, around one-half of the U.S. population.

“Our data isn’t the only thing at risk here—so are our health, our livelihoods, and our security,” Wray warned, adding that the threat didn’t come from the Chinese people, nor from Chinese Americans, but from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regimen.

“We’ve now reached the stage where the FBI is opening a new China-related counterintelligence case about every 10 hours,” Wray said.

“At this very moment, China is trying to compromise American health care organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and academic institutions conducting crucial COVID-19 research,” that he said.

“China is engaged in a whole-of-state effort to end up being the world’s only superpower in the slightest necessary,” he said, citing cyberattacks, espionage and “outright physical theft” as among Beijing’s tactics.

He said China is also engaged in a “highly sophisticated malign foreign influence campaign,” using bribery, blackmail, and covert deals to advance its economic interests, adding that numerous in the U.S. are being had “over a barrel” by the CCP.

Wray cited reports of the imposition of CCP cells on U.S. businesses as a prerequisite to doing business in China.

He said Huawei is a serial intellectual property thief with a pattern and practice of law-breaking and right violations.

“If Chinese businesses like Huawei are given unfettered access to our telecommunications infrastructure, they could collect any of your information that traverses their devices or networks,” Wray warned.

“Worse still: They’d have no choice but handy it to the Chinese government if asked,” he said.

“China, as led by the Chinese Communist Party, is going to continue steadily to try to misappropriate our ideas, influence our policymakers, manipulate our public opinion, and steal our data,” that he said.

Reported by RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.