China Takes Over Hong Kong Hotel For State Security Police Headquarters

Authorities in Hong Kong commandeered a tourist hotel in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay, closing off nearby streets overnight, and installing an emblem of the ruling Chinese Communist Party on a building that will serve as temporary headquarters for Beijing’s feared state security police.

The street outside the Metropark Hotel, Causeway Bay was cordoned off by regular police, while tall men in black gym clothes with buzz-cuts unloaded a few trucks of two-meter high barriers across the front entrance and lining the street outside.

Following an all-night operation overseen by several high-ranking officers in the Hong Kong police, with the brand new headquarters gearing up to enforce a draconian security law that includes on the web content and peaceful kinds of public expression within its dragnet.

Journalists were again and again told to back away from the site by men in unidentified green uniforms, while local police sealed off the area from traffic, based on social media posts and live video streams from the scene.

The headquarters is really a few streets away from Victoria Park, which has been a focus for mass public rallies and anti-government protests from the time the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) deposit the 1989 student-led democracy movement in Beijing with machine guns and tanks.

Causeway Bay was also a major protest site through the 2014 Occupy Central pro-democracy movement, and contains frequently served as the starting point for mass protests against precisely the kind of national security legislation that has now been imposed on the town by Beijing.

The Metropark Hotel has become the headquarters of Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security, and will also be used by agents of China’s feared state security police who have been permitted to operate in the city to enforce the new law.

The office’s director, Zheng Yanxiong, who previously handled a mass popular uprising against official corruption in Guangdong’s rebel village of Wukan, said his office would work as well as Beijing’s Central Liaison Office and the PLA’s Hong Kong Garrison.

Luo Huining, Beijing’s representative in Hong Kong, said it would function as the “gatekeeper for national security operations.”

‘Historical moment’

Chief executive Carrie Lam said the opening of work was a ‘historical moment,’ and that her administration was committed to sharing information and carrying out joint operations with the new office, government broadcaster RTHK reported.

“A national flag in addition has been hoisted outside the building and a national emblem has been placed on the building,” RTHK reported.

Officers enforcing the law were empowered on to search domiciles and organizations without a warrant, and to issue takedown notices to online service providers for just about any content deemed to be in breach of the new law, which bans anything that may possibly “cause misgivings among the people of Hong Kong” about their leaders.

Journalists have warned that the media will become a primary target of police enforcing the national security law, which was imposed on Hong Kong on by decree from Beijing, with any reports or commentary that oppose the authorities probably be subject to takedown orders.

News and commentary could soon become evidence in the prosecution of national security offenses, while journalists fear for the confidentiality of the sources, the Hong Kong Journalists’ Association said within an annual report on .

Hong Kong Information Technology Federation honorary chairman Francis Fong said that whilst the authorities are focusing on removing critical content from the internet, this might be a stepping stone towards the imposition of an even more direct type of censorship on the city’s internet, that has been beyond the reach of Chinese censorship as yet.

“That would have been a very extreme way of handling it, nevertheless the situation is still developing,” Fong told RFA on . “A large amount of U.S. [technology] businesses have said they won’t be handing over user data to the authorities, so we shall have to observe things pan out.”

“Technologically speaking, it’s totally possible [to bring Hong Kong within China’s Great Firewall],” that he said. “There are only a couple of dozen internet service providers in Hong Kong … so most of the government needs to do is always to purchase a firewall and do the installation at their entrance and exit gateways.”

“It won’t be hard, if they decide that’s really what they want to do.”

Great Firewall in Hong Kong’s future?

Charles Mok, a lawmaker who represents the data technology industry in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo), said that even the current powers to issue takedown notices had effortlessly extended the Great Firewall to include Hong Kong, however.

“It’s not really a question of asking providers to remove certain messages; additionally, it means that online sites providers that only deliver access to these services will soon be required to cooperate,” Mok said.

“For example, when there is content that I can’t remove, because it’s outside the [.hk] domain, will these suppliers, the intermediary service providers along with other internet businesses be expected to intervene to stop people from viewing it; that’s to say, will they be expected to perform filtering operations?”

Education minister Kevin Yeung on also signaled a crackdown on protest-related activities in the city’s schools, banning students from singing, playing, or broadcasting the protest anthem Glory to Hong Kong, or any other overtly political song.

“Schools should never allow their students to play, sing or broadcast any songs which will disrupt the normal operation of schools, affect students’ emotions or contain political messages,” Yeung said in a statement, citing Glory to Hong Kong in particular.

“The song Glory to Hong Kong comes from the social incidents since June this past year, contains strong political messages and is closely linked to the social and political incidents, violence and illegal incidents which have lasted for months. Therefore, schools must not allow students to play, sing or broadcast it in schools,” he said in a written answer a question from lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen.

“The Education Bureau (EDB) and schools are obliged to stop these acts,” Yeung wrote, adding that human chains shouldn’t be allowed in schools, either.

He said some 1,600 children have already been arrested in the past year, after being “incited to be involved in violent and unlawful activities.”

“Students must understand that they truly are responsible for their behavior,” he said.

Reported by Man Hoi-tsan, Gao Feng and Tseng Yat-yiu for RFA’s Cantonese and Mandarin Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.