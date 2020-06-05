China-Sweden: Ex-ambassador Lindstedt on trial for risking security

Image copyright

For the primary time in trendy Swedish historical past, an ex-ambassador has gone on trial and faces a doable jail time period.

Anna Lindstedt is accused of going past her remit by holding unauthorised talks with a overseas energy to achieve the discharge of a Chinese-born Swedish citizen.

Gui Minhai, a Hong Kong bookseller, was later jailed by China for “illegally providing intelligence overseas”.

The prosecutor stated Ms Lindstedt had put relations with China in danger.

She had acted in violation of Swedish overseas coverage by arranging the negotiations, he instructed the courtroom on Friday.

The former ambassador’s defence lawyer instructed the courtroom in Stockholm she denied the costs.

What is the ex-ambassador accused of doing?

In February 2019 Anna Lindstedt was recalled from China as ambassador after she was accused of brokering an unauthorised assembly on the Sheraton Hotel in Stockholm between Gui Minhai’s daughter, Angela Gui, and two Chinese businessmen stated to have connections to the Chinese Communist Party.

Before the assembly Ms Gui had been campaigning for her father’s launch, after which stated she had been invited to the assembly by Ms Lindstedt, who instructed her “there were some businessmen she thought could help, and that they wanted to meet me in Stockholm”.

Mr Gui was a co-owner of Causeway Bay Books, which bought books thought of by the Chinese to be politically undesirable





She alleged that in a gathering over two days one of many businessmen had pressed her to just accept a deal involving a “few years” in jail if she stopped publicising her father’s detention.

Ms Gui additionally alleged that the ambassador had backed the plan, warning her that if her publicity continued, China may “punish Sweden”.

What does Lindstedt say?

Anna Lindstedt has denied wrongdoing and stated nothing publicly. However, she argues that she emailed the overseas ministry in Stockholm in regards to the assembly and as ambassador had applicable powers to behave.

She additionally denies that the assembly with the 2 businessmen constituted talks with China. Prosecutors say at the very least certainly one of them represented the Chinese state.

The overseas ministry says it despatched a message to her to drop the case however the former ambassador says she by no means obtained it.

Twenty-one ex-ambassadors have defended Ms Lindstedt, arguing that she was nicely inside her mandate to organise the assembly and have criticised the choice to contain Swedish police.

Who is Gui Minhai?

A Hong Kong bookseller with Swedish citizenship, he went lacking whereas on vacation in Thailand in 2015 and later turned up on Chinese state tv confessing to a 2003 drunken driving incident.

Chinese police exterior the Swedish embassy in Beijing (file pic)





Four different Hong Kong booksellers, who have been additionally concerned in publishing racy accounts of Chinese leaders, disappeared across the identical time and later appeared in custody in mainland China.

Gui Minhai was launched in 2017 however then detained on a practice to Beijing with Swedish diplomats and jailed final February on fees of illegally offering intelligence overseas.