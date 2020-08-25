China suspends Etihad Airways Shanghai route from August 24 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: A visitor strolls past the Etihad Aviation Group logo design on screen throughout the 5th day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has actually suspended Etihad Airways’ route from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai for another week beginning onAug 24 due to COVID-19 infections on anAug 15 flight, the Shanghai local government stated on Tuesday.
China had actually formerly suspended the business’s Abu Dhabi-Shanghai route for one weekfrom Aug 17.
