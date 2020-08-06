China Still Blocks US Travel to Tibet, State Department Says in Second Annual Report

Beijing still tightly restricts travel by U.S. citizens to Tibet and other Tibetan regions of China, the U.S. State Department said, describing the situation as “unimproved” in the second report to Congress under a law aimed at pressing Beijing to allow greater access to the Himalayan region.

Signed into law in December 2018, the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act requires the Department to identify, and to bar from entry into the United States, Chinese officials responsible for excluding U.S. citizens, including Americans of Tibetan ethnic origin, from travel in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR).

The law also requires the State Department to provide to the Congress each year a list of U.S. citizens denied entry into Tibet.

China’s government last year “systematically impeded travel to the [Tibet] Autonomous Region (TAR) for U.S. diplomats and officials, journalists, and tourists in 2019,” the Aug. 5 Report to Congress says, describing the situation as “unimproved” from that described in last year’s report.

Even when permitted, U.S. official visits to Tibet “were highly restricted,” the report says, adding that travel in Tibetan areas outside the TAR were also closely supervised by Chinese police and government officials.

“PRC security forces used conspicuous…