China Steps up Propaganda in Support of National Security Law For Hong Kong

The ruling Chinese Communist Party stepped up its worldwide propaganda drive with a celeb signature marketing campaign in assist of draconian sedition legal guidelines for Hong Kong, as town’s police banned the annual candlelight vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen bloodbath for the primary time for the reason that 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Pro-Beijing teams in Hong Kong stated that they had collected three million signatures amid a city-wide marketing campaign in assist of the nationwide safety regulation, which can goal “actions and activities” deemed subversive, seditious, instigated by international forces, or supportive of independence.

In a transfer extensively condemned by international governments and rights teams as signaling the tip of Hong Kong’s autonomy and standing as a separate authorized jurisdiction, the regulation might be imposed on town, bypassing its Legislative Council (LegCo).

The signatures had been collected by pro-Beijing teams and staff of Chinese corporations in Hong Kong, authorities broadcaster RTHK reported.

Some 2,400 singers, actors, and different members of Hong Kong’s leisure trade, which depends closely on the mainland Chinese market, have additionally come out in assist of the regulation.

Signatories included pro-China celebrities like Jackie Chan, Alan Tam, Wong Cho Lam, and Raymond Wong.

The prospect of China’s feared state safety police working in town to implement the regulation has prompted a rush to use for British National Overseas (BNO) passports provided to residents of Hong Kong by the U.Ok. forward of the handover.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has stated London will make it simpler for holders of the controversial passport to settle in the U.Ok., extending a visa-free permission to stay and work in the nation from six months to a 12 months, with a attainable pathway to citizenship through additional extensions.

More than 300,000 Hongkongers are at present eligible for the passport, which entitles them to consular help however no citizenship, in a transfer that London has all the time stated was demanded by Beijing throughout handover negotiations.



A brand new entrance line

Hong Kong political commentator Lam Kei stated town is turning into the entrance line of a brand new Cold War between China and Western nations.

“In the battle for freedom and democracy against totalitarianism, Hong Kong is the new front line,” Lam wrote. “The Chinese Communist Party’s breach of its treaty obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration isn’t just a problem for the people of Hong Kong.”

“It also shows how unscrupulous Beijing can be when pursuing its goals, and how it will continue to do this in future,” Lam stated in a commentary broadcast by RFA’s Cantonese Service.

He stated the issues Hong Kong faces now might be performed out in Taiwan, southeast Asia, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.S. in future. “Exercise suspicion,” he wrote.

In an indication that the brand new regulation will have an effect on freedom of expression in town, 5 college chiefs additionally publicly expressed their assist for the laws.

The presidents of Hong Kong University, Chinese University (CUHK), Lingnan University, Polytechnic University (Poly U), and Education University stated they “understand the need to enact national security laws” in pursuit of social stability and good public order.

During final 12 months’s anti-government protests, Poly U and CUHK noticed pitched battles between college students and riot police, who fired hundreds of rounds of tear fuel as they besieged defiant college students who erected barricades and flung Molotov cocktails to forestall them from getting into the campus.

Rights teams and medics stated the scenario amounted to a humanitarian disaster, as police detained medical employees attempting to assist sick and injured protesters.

The presidents of the University of Science and Technology, Baptist University, and City University did not signal the assertion, nevertheless.

Candlelight vigil banned

China’s worldwide propaganda push got here as police banned an annual candlelight vigil to recollect the Tiananmen bloodbath that has taken place in Hong Kong ever since 1990.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organizes the vigil, has referred to as on folks to mild candles wherever they occur to be, as a substitute.

Police stated such a gathering could be a “major threat to public health” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Weijie, spokeswoman for the Tiananmen Mothers victims’ group, stated she is aware of the victims might be remembered in Hong Kong, come what might.

“I know that Hong Kong people always support us. As for this June 4, I know the people of Hong Kong will make their own arrangement to commemorate,” she stated in feedback reported by RTHK.

Reported by Lu Xi and Man Hoi-tsan for RFA’s Mandarin and Cantonese Services. Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.