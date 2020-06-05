China Slams Facebook’s State Media Rules, Says It’s Being Unfairly Targeted

China mentioned Facebook was unfairly concentrating on its largest media corporations on Friday after the community started attaching disclaimers to pages run by the nation’s state-controlled information retailers.

Pages managed by information company Xinhua and the fiery nationalist tabloid Global Times at the moment are labelled “China state-controlled media”, after a coverage change by the world’s largest social platform.

Facebook mentioned it would add related labels to pages and commercials run by media retailers topic to editorial affect and monetary backing by governments, together with Russian state broadcaster RT.

The transfer comes with Facebook underneath scrutiny for failing for stem international interference within the 2016 US election, and after heated debate over how the community handles misinformation and inflammatory posts — together with from US President Donald Trump.

But China’s international ministry spokesman Geng Shuang accused Facebook of selective enforcement and mentioned he hoped the corporate would “abandon its ideological prejudice”.

Foreign media retailers “should be given equal treatment” so long as they adjust to native legal guidelines, he added.

Facebook’s definition of state-controlled media contains affect over editorial content material in addition to monetary backing of retailers, mentioned the platform’s cybersecurity chief Nathaniel Gleicher.

“People should know if the news they read is coming from a publication that may be under the influence of a government,” he wrote in a Thursday blog post saying the brand new coverage.

Relations between China and the United States have worsened on a number of fronts in current months, with the 2 governments expelling journalists in tit-for-tat strikes and buying and selling barbs over the coronavirus outbreak and human rights.