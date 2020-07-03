China slams Australia over proposal to give safe haven to Hong Kong citizens

Australia’s plan to consider giving safe haven to Hong Kong nationals under threat from draconian security laws has inflamed tensions with China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said cabinet would consider options after the United Kingdom opened a path to citizenship for an incredible number of Hong Kong residents.

The new security laws criminalise secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.

The Chinese foreign ministry hit back, urging Australia to look at the national security legislation in a ‘correct and objective’ light.

‘Stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Hong Kong as a pretext, and refrain from going further down the wrong path,’ spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had similar perspectives to the united kingdom about Hong Kong.

‘We support the ‘one country, two systems’ structure that was applied,’ that he told ABC television on Friday, referring to the 1997 handover from the united kingdom to Beijing.

‘We want to see respect for the fundamental law that underpins how Hong Kong works as a unique but very important section of China.’

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has expressed serious concerns about the security laws.

‘The legislation that has been imposed is a breach of the handover agreement between Great Britain and the People’s Republic of China in regards to to Hong Kong,’ that he told reporters in southeast NSW.

‘It was supposed to be one country, two systems. The second system was democracy. The freedom of the press, freedom of association. And those principles are essential.’

Australia could fast track skilled migrant visas for Hong Kong nationals or offer safe haven through the refugee program.

Mr Zhao lashed Britain over its plan to give a path to citizenship for Hong Kongers with UK overseas national status.

‘This is just a serious breach of its commitment and grave violation of international law and basic norms of international relations,’ he said.

‘China strongly condemns this and reserves the proper of further reactions, the effects of which will be borne by the British side.’