China sheltering fugitive military-linked biologist in US, FBI says

China harboring fugitive military-linked biologist in US: FBI

A biology scientist who wrongly rejected a function within the Chinese military to get a visa and gain entry into the U.S. is being protected in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, court files submitted by the FBI state.

Tang Juan, a scientist at the University of California, Davis, suggested on her J-1 visa application that she “had actually never ever served in the military, however open source examination exposed photos of her in the uniform of the Civilian Cadre of the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], which she had actually been utilized as a scientist at the Air Force Military Medical University, which is another name for FMMU [Fourth Military Medical University],” the FBI declared.

Later, throughout an interview with FBI representatives on June 20, Tang “denied serving in the Chinese military, claimed she did not know the meaning of the insignia on her uniform, and that wearing a military uniform was required for attendance at FMMU because it was a military school.” CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Other associated advancements:

– Daughter of locked up Uighur scholar speaks up 7 years after he was apprehended boarding flight to US

– McFarland: Trump is very first leader to lastly ‘resist’ versus China in the middle of decades-long Cold War

– Gordon Chang responds to Houston consulate order: China is ‘intentionally stiring racial stress’

– China threatens retaliation after US orders closure of Houston consulate

Portland mayor signs up with protesters — who require that he resign

The mayor of Portland, Ore., signed up with protesters for an outside presentation Wednesday night, however rather of discovering consistency within the group, Ted Wheeler was unceremoniously informed to resign.

Protesters who predicted 4 crucial needs on the side of the Multnomah County justice structure– consisting of defunding the cops department by 50 percent and releasing all protesters from prison – likewise noted his resignation as a need.

The demonstrators stated the city needs to reroute cash from the cops into the neighborhood– “especially the Black community.”

When Wheeler started to speak, nevertheless, shouts and taunts from the crowd almost drowned him out. So he thanked guests for coming out to oppose the Trump administration’s “occupation” of the city and asked to continue to withstand the existence of federal representatives. CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE

Other associated advancements:

– Oregon guv compares federal officers to ‘secret cops snatching individuals’

– Oregon Democrats officially demand examinations into DHS, DOJ reaction to Portland riots

– DHS chief guarantees ‘we will not retreat’ from Portland in spite of criticism, informs rioters ‘find another line of work’

– Acting DHS secretary counters at Portland mayor’s ‘entirely reckless’ claim that feds are ‘intensifying’ discontent

Geraldo Rivera blasts Biden’s ‘flamboyant’ Trump bigotry claim

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera lost little time Wednesday night concerning the defense of President Trump after 2020 presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden implicated the president of being a racist.

In an interview on “Hannity,” Rivera informed the primetime host if Trump said a likewise “unhinged” remark about Biden, Democrats and the mainstream media would fast to “blow him up.”

“He’s not a racist. I’ve known him 45 years,” Rivera asserted.

“For Biden to say he is the first racist ever elected, that shows how disconnected Joe Biden is. Twelve United States presidents were slaveholders,” Rivera argued. “Joe should do a little research before he makes flamboyant charge like that. So unhinged from reality.” CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– North Carolina guy who struck $10 M lotto prize charged with murder

– Trump volunteers to take coronavirus vaccine ‘very first’ or ‘last,’ safeguards Birx in interview withDr Marc Siegel

– Lady Liberty stands high– in the middle of lightning strike in NY Harbor

– Derek Chauvin, fired Minneapolis law enforcement officer, and his spouse charged with tax criminal offenses

– Tom Cotton rips NY Times for running China researcher’s op-ed knocking US infection reaction

THE CURRENT FROM FOX COMPANIES:

– White House, GOP agree on infection screening in brand-new help costs

– Coronavirus made the stock market a financial investment favorite for 28% of Americans: research study

– Austin wins Tesla’s brand-new factory, Musk thanks Tulsa

#The Flashback: CLICK ON THIS LINK to discover what occurred on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity disparaged the violent criminal offense wave striking significant US cities such as Portland, Chicago and New York City, mentioning Democrat mayors and guvs, whom he says have actually stopped working in their the majority of standard tasks– their the majority of standard obligations– to keep order.

Not registered yet for Fox News First? Click here to discover what you’re missing out on.

Click here to discover what’s on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is assembled by Fox News’ BryanRobinson This edition was produced by JackDurschlag Thank you for making us your very first option in the early morning! See you in your inbox very first thing Friday.