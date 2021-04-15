China sends warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone, Taipei says

China sent 25 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday, the largest breach of that space since the island began regularly reporting such activity in September, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said.

The Chinese flights came a day after the US secretary of state warned Beijing that Washington was committed to the defense of the democratic, self-governed island, which China considers part of its sovereign territory.

The 25 planes dispatched by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces included 14 J-16 fighter jets, four J-10 fighter jets, four H-6K bombers, two anti-submarine warfare planes and an airborne early warning and control plane, according to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry.