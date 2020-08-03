China sends first Covid-19 medical testing team to Hong Kong



File picture of medical employees in HongKong





Seven health authorities have actually gotten here in Hong Kong from mainland China, the first members of a 60- individual team that will perform Covid-19 testing.

This is the first time Chinese health authorities have actually helped in Hong Kong and comes as Hong Kong sees a sharp increase in brand-new infections.

But some regional councillors raised issues that China might be gathering DNA samples for security functions, statedReuters

Hong Kong’s federal government has actually rejected this.

Tensions are high in between pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong and the Chinese federal government after Beijing enforced a brand-new nationwide security law in Hong Kong in June which critics state deteriorates liberties.

The broad-sweeping law, which was commonly criticised globally, enables life in jail for those China figures out to have actually participated in acts of secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.

Members of the health team are mainly from public healthcare facilities in southern Guangdong Province, according to Chinese state media…