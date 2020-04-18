China sends 2 boxes of aid to coronavirus hit Syria – Middle East Monitor

China delivered two boxes of medical provides to Syria to assist in its struggle in opposition to COVID-19 yesterday, Syrian state media reported.

Test kits arrived at Damascus International Airport when Syrian and Chinese officers, all carrying face masks, have been prepared to settle for the supply.

China’s ambassador to Damascus mentioned the supply was the primary batch of medical help to Syria and extra provides will comply with quickly.

A photograph from the scene confirmed the boys standing behind two medium measurement boxes.

UN: Syria coronavirus circumstances simply ‘the tip of the iceberg’

Since the onset of the Syrian civil conflict in 2011, Beijing has backed and supported the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad and has on quite a few events vetoed and opposed UN resolutions and worldwide makes an attempt to isolate him.

Last Wednesday, the Arab League warned {that a} humanitarian catastrophe may happen if the coronavirus pandemic spreads to refugee camps in Syria. The war-torn nation reported its first COVID-19 dying on the finish of March.

The Assad regime has since shut borders and forbidden motion between provinces in an try to curb the unfold of the illness.