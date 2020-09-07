China Sees Exports Rise, But Imports Drop, in August By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – China saw exports rise for a third consecutive month but saw an extended fall in imports, with loosening lockdown measures globally boosting the country’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

Customs data for August released earlier in the day said that increased 9.5% year-on-year, beating the 7.1% in forecasts prepared by Investing.com as well as July’s 7.2% increase. However, fell 2.1% year-on-year, bigger than the forecasted 0.1% drop and the 1.4% drop for the previous month.

The increase in exports, attributable to record shipments of medical supplies and increased demand for electronics, suggested a faster and more balanced recovery for the world’s second largest economy, and a continuing rebound from the record slump seen in the first quarter due to strict lockdowns Imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The , released during the previous week, also saw the first increase in new export orders this year in August for Chinese factories, with loosing lockdown measures slowly reviving demand outside China.

“China’s exports continue to defy expectations and to grow significantly faster than global trade, thus gaining global market share,” Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics told Reuters.

