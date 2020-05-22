China scraps annual economic growth target for first time

Image copyright

China won’t set an economic growth objective for this yr because it offers with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time Beijing has not had a gross home product (GDP) target since 1990 when data started.

The announcement was made by Premier Li Keqiang firstly of the nation’s annual parliament assembly.

The world’s second largest financial system shrank by 6.8% within the first quarter from a yr in the past as lockdowns paralysed companies.

“This is because our country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment,” Premier Li mentioned.

The nation’s management has promised to spice up economic help measures amid rising considerations that rising unemployment may threaten social stability.

The transfer comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington have gotten more and more strained over the coronavirus pandemic, commerce and Hong Kong.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump stepped up his assaults on China, suggesting that the nation’s chief, Xi Jinping, is behind a “disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe.”

It got here as Mr Trump and different Republicans have escalated their criticism of Beijing’s dealing with of the early phases of the outbreak.

Also on Thursday, China introduced plans to impose new nationwide safety laws on Hong Kong after final yr’s pro-democracy protests.

The announcement was met with a warning from Mr Trump that the US would react “very strongly” in opposition to any try to realize extra management over the previous British colony.

Separately, two US senators have proposed laws to punish Chinese entities concerned in implementing the deliberate new legal guidelines and penalise banks that do enterprise with them.

Earlier this week, the US Senate unanimously handed a proposal to delist Chinese firms from American inventory exchanges in the event that they fail to adjust to US monetary reporting requirements.

US-listed Chinese firms have come below rising scrutiny in current weeks after Luckin Coffee revealed that an inside investigation discovered lots of of tens of millions of {dollars} of its gross sales final yr have been “fabricated”.