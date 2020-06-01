Home Top Stories China says US ‘addicted to quitting’ after Trump pulls out of WHO

China says US ‘addicted to quitting’ after Trump pulls out of WHO

By
Jackson Delong
-

































China says US ‘addicted to quitting’ after Trump pulls out of WHO | The Independent







China stated on Monday the United States was “addicted to quitting” following Washington’s determination to go away the World Health Organization (WHO) and stated the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of energy politics and unilateralism.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian advised reporters throughout a day by day briefing that the worldwide neighborhood disagreed with what he stated was the egocentric behaviour of the United States.

More follows…

Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription in the present day.



Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am