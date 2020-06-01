China says US ‘addicted to quitting’ after Trump pulls out of WHO

China stated on Monday the United States was “addicted to quitting” following Washington’s determination to go away the World Health Organization (WHO) and stated the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of energy politics and unilateralism.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian advised reporters throughout a day by day briefing that the worldwide neighborhood disagreed with what he stated was the egocentric behaviour of the United States.
More follows…
