China says Pompeo’s congratulations to Taiwan president has seriously damaged relations

“China urges the US side to immediately correct its mistakes,” the ministry mentioned in an announcement posted on its web site Wednesday. “The Chinese side will take necessary countermeasures to respond to the above-mentioned erroneous actions by the US side. And the US side should bear the consequences arising therefrom.”

Pompeo is the very best rating U.S. official to congratulate President Tsai Ing-Wen on her inauguration and the primary U.S. secretary of state to applaud a Taiwanese president on their inauguration, the nation mentioned, in accordance to the South China Morning Post.

China additionally took exception to Pompeo referring to Tsai as “president.”

“Her re-election by a huge margin shows that she has earned the respect, admiration, and trust of the people on Taiwan,” Pompeo mentioned in his assertion, which was learn throughout her inauguration ceremony, in accordance to Bloomberg. “Her courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is an inspiration to the region and the world. As we look toward the future, I am confident that, with President Tsai at the helm, our partnership with Taiwan will continue to flourish.”

Pompeo’s assertion comes as tensions are rising between Washington and Beijing over commerce, know-how and allegations of Beijing’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that started final yr.

Tsai known as for stabilizing relations with China in her inaugural deal with Wednesday, however mentioned she wouldn’t let China “downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo.”

China and Taiwan break up amid civil warfare in 1949 and Beijing has minimize off ties with Tsai’s authorities over her refusal to settle for its demand that she acknowledge the island as part of China to be unified with ultimately below the “one nation, two techniques” coverage enacted in Hong Kong.

